This year the heat is putting us to the test; the hottest month starts tomorrow.

The temperatures are unbearable and this increases the risk of injury in the workplace. Inps to overcome this problem and protect workers has already given the green light to layoffs with a stop to work if 35 degrees are exceeded. If the thermometer marks 35 degrees (actual or perceived) you can go in layoffs. So they decided Inps and Inail to prevent injuries and pathologies deriving from thermal stress. And they have issued a handbook for businesses and workers on how to defend themselves against extreme climatic phenomena. But let’s see the advice of doctors.

Tomorrow begins the hottest month: how to behave?

It must be specified that the groups of people most affected are the elderly and children, but everyone must follow the rules to defend themselves from the extreme heat. Unfortunately, the common symptoms are headache, cramps and low blood pressure.