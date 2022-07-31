This year the heat is putting us to the test; the hottest month starts tomorrow.
The temperatures are unbearable and this increases the risk of injury in the workplace. Inps to overcome this problem and protect workers has already given the green light to layoffs with a stop to work if 35 degrees are exceeded. If the thermometer marks 35 degrees (actual or perceived) you can go in layoffs. So they decided Inps and Inail to prevent injuries and pathologies deriving from thermal stress. And they have issued a handbook for businesses and workers on how to defend themselves against extreme climatic phenomena. But let’s see the advice of doctors.
Tomorrow begins the hottest month: how to behave?
It must be specified that the groups of people most affected are the elderly and children, but everyone must follow the rules to defend themselves from the extreme heat. Unfortunately, the common symptoms are headache, cramps and low blood pressure.
- Avoid going out during the hottest hours: even if it is always hot, the hottest hours correspond to the range from 11.00 to 18.00. If you go out during the hottest hours, don’t forget to protect your head with a hat, wear sunglasses and put on sunscreen.
- Wear Appropriate Clothing: both indoors and outdoors, wear light, non-tight clothing, preferably made of natural fibers to better absorb sweat and allow the skin to breathe.
- Refresh the environment: shield windows exposed to the sun using roller shutters, blinds, curtains, etc. .. ventilate in the cooler hours. for air conditioning it is recommended to use it, preferably on days with risky climatic conditions; to regulate the temperature between 24 ° C – 26 ° C; d
- Reduce body temperature: take baths and showers with lukewarm water, wet face and arms with lukewarm water
- Reduce physical activity: nIn the hottest hours of the day, avoid doing intense physical activity or heavy work outdoors.
- Drink regularly and eat properly: you must drink at least 2 liters of water a day (unless otherwise indicated by the attending physician), but limit the water that is too cold. Preferably eat light foods and eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins, fiber and water.
- Store medications properlyif you need it in the fridge.
- Beware of the car: if you get into a car parked in the sun, open the doors before getting on, then start the journey with the windows open or use the mild air conditioning, better turn it off just before getting out. Do not leave animals or children even for a few minutes in the closed car.