The reuse of the premises is foreseen in the Assp program The new council holds back: “We will not take away a service that exists”

CORTINA. Mayor Lorenzi saves the day center of the nursing home, declaring the previous administration’s plan to transform the premises of the center into three rooms for Covid isolation is not feasible.

Lorenzi, on Friday in the council, expressed his opposition to the project included in this year’s programming document of the special personal services company) for the creation of three isolation rooms in the premises of the day center. The document explains that for this intervention “the executive planning, the favorable opinion of Ulss 1, the landscape authorization and the metric calculation are already available. The documentation has already been sent to the competent municipal offices for approval and 360 thousand euros of financing made available by the municipal administration are available. In relation to the conversion of the premises into isolation rooms and in anticipation of the start of work, it is essential to identify a new location where the activities of the day center can be carried out ».

The director of the Assp, Claudio Talamini, explained that “the proposal to create the rooms is the result of the pandemic wave that has taken place: the regional directive required that each structure be equipped with isolation rooms. The day center had become a Covid core and funding for the transformation arrived. However, there is no alternative solution for the daytime, for this we need a project and a definitive solution that respects the regional legislation ».

The document states that “from a managerial, organizational and not least authorization point of view, the optimal solution could be identified in the construction of a new building in the immediate vicinity of the nursing home so as to allow easier management and integration of personnel, and in the at the same time use the common services of the nursing home necessary for the authorization to operate and subsequent accreditation. Alternatively, it is suggested to consider the possibility of using the rooms on the ground floor of the former convent of the Franciscan friars, as a valid and more functional alternative to the premises previously identified in the building of the former Cademai ».

At the request of the minority councilor Roberta de Zanna (Cortina Bene Comune) opposed to the loss of daytime service, the mayor reassured: «There will be an evaluation that the council will make; already in the pre-council meeting it was a bit aligned on the fact that they did not want to remove a service to the detriment of something that actually exists today; that was the line. We were not in favor, but there is in the accounting part and the hypothesis of making the three rooms to replace the premises in the center is inserted “.

Councilor Giorgio Da Rin intervened to reassure further: «What is contained in the planning document does not bind us to realize. We can also present a different thought, a more calibrated vision on the territory that has a more precise social purpose. The project is put in place so as not to lose resources ».

Service of the day center in the period preceding the health emergency due to Covid 19, brought about 200 thousand euros to the company coffers with an average of 17/20 users a year. It has the same organizational methods as the nursing home, but in a semi-residential regime from Monday to Saturday from 8 to 19.30.