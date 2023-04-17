«Here we don’t admit celiacs», the outburst in video of the influencer Valentina Leporati rejected by the restaurateur

«We don’t admit celiacs here»: this is how Valentina Leporati’s outburst on social media begins, known on the web as Valentina Gluten Free, celiac since the first months of childhood and very popular on the web for her activism, with which she brings to light the problems that lives who suffers from this disease. A few days ago, Valentina, who she wanted to book with her friends, was literally refused entry to the restaurant, a real form of food discrimination.

Valentina has published this outburst, therefore, to give a voice to all those people who, like her, suffer from this pathology and are still unfortunately victims of these episodes today, in 2023. « For those with celiac disease, the process of booking a restaurant is not easy because it means having to highlight one’s disease to find out if the restaurateur is available and prepared on the matter. This makes those with celiac disease feel exposed and at fault right from the start, therefore being answered “you are not accepted here, you cannot enter” is something brutal and violent towards those who are exposing themselves and are only asking to be able to enter with their company at have a meal.”