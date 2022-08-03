The hepatitis C emergency is back in Italy. Many people are positive but do not know they have it as they are asymptomatic. A phenomenon that has not yet been eradicated: here’s how to stop it.

This disease is present today in about 280 thousand people who do not know they have it. While the sick in an advanced state are about 100 thousand. It is an active HCV infection that not everyone has been diagnosed with. It is a disease that is not often talked about, but which could not only be cured, but also eradicated. Let’s go and see it more specifically.

L’hepatitis C it is a viral infection that causes inflammation of the liver, which sometimes leads to severe organ damage. The HCV virus spreads through contaminated blood. Until recently, treatment of the disease required weekly injections and oral medications that many people with the condition could not take. This is due to other health problems or unacceptable side effects.

But now things have changed dramatically. Today, chronic HCV is usually curable with oral medications taken every day for two to six months. The success rate is estimated to be 95%, as we read about FanPage. Despite this, the latest report from the Integrated Epidemiological System of Acute Viral Hepatitis (SEIEVA) found that this disease is in growth in Italy.

Hepatitis C grows in Italy: danger of the ‘submerged’ factor

Unfortunately in our country there are more and more new infections, even if the numbers are decreasing compared to before. This is because the protocols are different and i risks they are always less than contracting the virus during transfusions or surgeries. In the past it was easier to be infected for various reasons, beyond health.

Many young people became infected through unprotected intercourse, with tattoos or piercings, with various beauty treatments such as manicures and pedicures, and so on. This is exactly what the doctor and head of the Hepatology Unit of the Institute of San Giovanni Rotondo in Puglia explained, Alessandra Mangia.

The expert explained that the greatest danger is dictated by the ‘submerged’ factorin practice that of identify HCV positive people and try to treat them to eradicate the virus, otherwise it continues to circulate. This is a phenomenon that is a real problem because it makes the the virus is silent.

To take action against HCV it is important to act through targeted campaigns, Mangia said. This in order to cut the risk of infections and avoid serious consequences such as liver cancer, cirrhosis, extrahepatic problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and kidney diseases.

In Italy there are about 280 thousand people which have the undiagnosed virus with an average age of 46 years. While between 60 and 70 years are the people who have HCV in an advanced state. WHO aims to cut the virus by 2030, promoting awareness through campaigns and testing the population.

The information in the article is for informative and explanatory purposes only and is taken from reports in magazines and magazines in the sector. They have no intention of replacing medical and specialist advice, much less serving as a diagnosis and treatment. For this it is good to contact the experts of the health area.