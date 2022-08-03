ANCONA – In the half-light of this white building in the Marche countryside, Antonio comes to meet us pushing his wheelchair. “Take a seat, it’s cool inside. Alexa, turn on the light. Look, I’m planning the harness to launch myself, once again, with the parachute ”.
Is it possible in his condition?
“Of course, I already did and I want to try that crazy emotion again before I die.
See also Euthanasia, the request for the referendum filed in the Supreme Court. The collection of signatures has begun