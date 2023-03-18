Home Health Here’s how to use the miracle cure
Here's how to use the miracle cure

Here's how to use the miracle cure

Household hacks, and especially when it comes to cleaning, are always a welcome thing, aren’t they? And if you want to do without aggressive chemical cleaning agents, we have a great alternative for you today: shampoo. We would like to tell you how to clean the kitchen with shampoo and, more precisely, which areas are suitable for this atypical remedy.

Cleaning the kitchen with shampoo: What is possible?

First of all: No, you don’t have to use your expensive branded shampoo to clean the kitchen sink, cupboards and the like. That would of course be a shame and is absolutely not necessary. You can also use any other budget shampoo from the supermarket or drugstore. How exactly do you apply it and what surfaces can you shampoo in the kitchen?

Cleaning the kitchen with shampoo – These surfaces are suitable

Clean the sink, worktop and tiled floor

  • For one, there is the kitchen sink, which probably gets the most dirt in the form of greasy food leftovers. Hair washes dissolve grease wonderfully, so using them in the kitchen sink is a really good idea.
  • Do you have a greasy grill on the worktop or does the oven look anything but appetizing? These and others metal surfaces you can use shampoo to clean in the kitchen.
  • The tile mirror is another surface that quickly becomes a victim of fat spatter, especially when frying, and the fact that it runs vertically makes cleaning even more difficult. Fortunately, this easy-care material can also be cleaned quickly and easily with hair shampoo.

Clean kitchen cupboards with shampoo if the material is suitable

  • closet doors may also be cleaned depending on the material. You should be careful with wood and test it first on an inconspicuous area or leave it as it is. The detergent can also leave streaks or stains on this material, which are then difficult or impossible to remove.
  • The usual cleaning agents are to be preferred for the ceramic hob.
  • The worktop is only conditionally recommended for cleaning. That not only depends on the material, but also on how well you finally get rid of the shampoo you used. Be aware that you will put food on it that may taste like shampoo if you don’t wipe the plate down properly.
See also  Facebook is divided into two: the news that you will find on the social network

The big benefit of cleaning the kitchen with shampoo? In addition, a practical protective layer is formed on the cleaned surfaces, which will protect them from renewed stubborn dirt for a while.

Shampoo as a cleaning hack – this is how you do it

cleaning the kitchen with shampoo which surfaces are suitable

You only need three things if you want to clean the kitchen with shampoo: the shampoo (of course), a cloth or sponge and warm water.

  • Apply with the dampened sponge or cloth a small amount of the shampoo onto the desired surface. It is not for nothing that we emphasize that you should not overdo it with the quantity. Shampoo, as you know, foams a lot and if you use too much of it, it will be harder to wipe off afterwards. If the first amount of shampoo is not enough, you can always add more.
  • Distribute the agent evenly. For more stubborn dirt such as dried grease, you can also scrub a little.
  • Thoroughly wipe the surface clean with the warm water.

