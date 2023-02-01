For many years, the kiwi is no longer considered an “exotic” product as it is extremely present and common in supermarkets and fruit stalls, and sees one of the most acclaimed and appreciated producers in our country. It is an extremely precious fruit from a nutritional point of view even if there are some contraindications.

Here’s what happens to your body if you eat kiwis in the evening: “crazy”

Although it is naturally associated with New Zealand, the kiwi is “native” to China, and it was only in the 19th century that it was considered perfect for cultivation on the Oceanic continent. During the second half of the twentieth century, Italy became one of the main European producers of this fruit, almost comparable to the annual production of New Zealand in an absolute sense, even if the main world producer remains China.

It is a variety of fruit rich in vitamins, in particular C (present as known in most citrus fruits), but also contains many mineral salts such as potassium, magnesium, vitamin E, copper, iron and fibre. Due to the great diversity of uses, the kiwi is considered the perfect fruit for those who do physical activity but it is also endowed with elements that make it useful before going to sleep, in the evening.

They are in fact considered real “natural sedatives” as they can induce sleep thanks to the widespread presence of serotonin, the substance which triggers the anti-stress function and counteracts insomnia, one of the main problems that are difficult to combat.

Consumption by those suffering from already present gastrointestinal problems such as dysentery, which can be worsened in effects by consuming kiwifruit, should only be limited.

The “ideal dose” consists of 2 fruits a day, taking care to consume it mainly raw as cooking causes deterioration and a reduction of the beneficial properties of the fruit.