The treatments available and future to treat myelomonocytic leukemia, a disease that struck Silvio Berlusconi.

The health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi they are keeping the Italians in suspense. The Knight is affected by a form of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Here are the treatments we have available today and which are the ones that can be used in the future.

Myelomonocytic leukemia: here are the treatments

Contracting this form of leukemia in the elderly, it seems almost obvious to say, can cause more complications due to weakened immune system and because of “a reduced efficiency of cellular repair mechanisms“. So began the professor Fabrizio Bread,who was interviewed by the news agency breaking latest news Italy Agency.

Although the tone may seem pessimistic (or rather realistic), Professor Pane also spoke about the treatment and cures of this disease and declared:

“The good thing is that in recent years we have significantly expanded treatment options for cancer patients. The prognosis associated with blood malignancies is improving significantly in all age groups“.

Then he concluded by saying:

“Immunotherapies, molecular target drugs and intercellular approaches are changing the clinical history of cancer treatment. Although the success rate is still highly variable, these new perspectives they really bode well“.

How Silvio Berlusconi is coping with his illness

The Knight and leader of Forza Italia he started today, April 6, 2023, the first cycle of chemotherapy to fight against this chronic and aggressive form of leukaemia. His conditions are not yet known even if the first medical bulletins they are not too alarming the family members.