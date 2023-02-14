The EMA is carrying out an investigation into some pseudoephedrine-based anti-cold drugs. In fact, it seems that they can cause brain damage. There is talk of an ischemic risk for pseudoephedrine-based anti-congestive drugs. These are very common medicines, and that more or less everyone has used to treat the flu or colds. Some […]

The post Ema alerts drugs with pseudoephedrine – this is the most famous one, we’ve all used it appeared first on Mammastyle.it.