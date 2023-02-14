Home News Points of concentration of the marches of February 15 in Colombia
Points of concentration of the marches of February 15 in Colombia

The demonstrations against the reforms proposed by the government of President Gustavo Petro, including health, tax and pension reforms, will take place this Wednesday, February 15, starting at 10:00 a.m.

These are the different concentration points in the country:

Bogota: National Park.

Medellín: Oriental Avenue with the Beach.

Armenia: Founders Park.

Santa Marta: Camellón square.

Cartagena: Camellón de los Mártires.

Pereira: Dosquebradas Viaduct.

Cucuta: Ventura Plaza.

Valledupar: The rubbers service station.

Bucaramanga: Race 27 with 58.

Villavicencio: Chamber of Commerce.

Cali: Pan American Park.
Ibagué: Murillo Toro Park.

Barranquilla: Peace Square.

Manizales: Race 22.

The concentrations and marches will serve to measure the pulse between the citizens related to the presidential proposals and those who are against the reforms.

