The demonstrations against the reforms proposed by the government of President Gustavo Petro, including health, tax and pension reforms, will take place this Wednesday, February 15, starting at 10:00 a.m.

These are the different concentration points in the country:

Bogota: National Park.

Medellín: Oriental Avenue with the Beach.

Armenia: Founders Park.

Santa Marta: Camellón square.

Cartagena: Camellón de los Mártires.

Pereira: Dosquebradas Viaduct.

Cucuta: Ventura Plaza.

Valledupar: The rubbers service station.

Bucaramanga: Race 27 with 58.

Villavicencio: Chamber of Commerce.

Cali: Pan American Park.

Ibagué: Murillo Toro Park.

Barranquilla: Peace Square.

Manizales: Race 22.

The concentrations and marches will serve to measure the pulse between the citizens related to the presidential proposals and those who are against the reforms.

