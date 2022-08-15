In response to local heavy rainfall, the National Defense Office and the Ministry of Emergency Management require resolute measures to prevent casualties

China News Agency, Beijing, August 14 (Reporter Qiu Chaoyi) Recently, local heavy rainfall has caused mountain torrents to cause rapid disasters and great harm. Serious mountain torrents have caused casualties in Sichuan, Gansu and other places; The police said that the Tarim River in Xinjiang was affected by high temperature and snowmelt, and there were excessive floods and ultra-historical floods. The high temperature and drought in the Yangtze River Basin are still developing, and the national flood control and drought relief situation is still complicated and severe. On August 13th and 14th, the National Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department organized a series of video conferences on flood control and drought relief, emphasizing the establishment of bottom-line thinking, further finding and filling loopholes in flood control work, and taking resolute measures to effectively prevent the recurrence of casualties. .

The General Office of National Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Management require that the current flood control and drought relief work should focus on the transfer of personnel to avoid danger, and resolutely avoid mass deaths and injuries caused by mountain torrent disasters and small and medium-sized river floods. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in the response to snowmelt floods in the northwest. In view of the characteristics of snowmelt floods in Xinjiang, Qinghai and other places, it is necessary to remind local people, foreign tourists, and construction personnel to avoid danger in time. In particular, in view of the high water level and long duration of the Tarim River, sufficient forces and materials should be preset to deal with emergencies in a timely manner. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in patrolling and defending the super-alarm section of the Raoyang River and rushing out waterlogging, and coordinate the work of disinfecting and epidemic prevention and safety appraisal of houses in submerged areas to ensure the safety and health of the people. At the same time, continue to do a good job in drought relief, take emergency measures such as pulling water and diverting water to ensure the safety of drinking water for the masses.

On August 14, the National Defense General Office sent an expert team to Xinjiang to assist in guiding the Tarim River flood control and disaster relief work. Two working groups dispatched by the National Defense Office continued to assist in the rescue and rescue of mountain torrent disasters in Shanxi and Sichuan, and one working group continued to guide and coordinate drought relief and disaster reduction work in Jiangxi.