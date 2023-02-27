Emilia-Romagna is undoubtedly the region that corresponds to the most diversified typology of cured meats and sausages, such as the traditional mortadella, but other even more specific regions of our country such as Valtellina are known for the production of bresaola, a type of sausage not cooked which tends to be considered less “harmful” than traditional cured meats.

Here’s who can’t eat bresaola: “Attention!”

In fact, bresaola is essentially meat, mainly beef (the certified DOP of Valtellina makes use of very specific and valuable cuts of beef even if there are variants that use other animals) not cooked but particularly lean and subjected to a specific procedure which salting and spicing as well as “massaging” of the meat which is crammed into a casing for a certain period of time. The product is kept in specific environmental and temperature conditions, so as to be able to acquire and maintain unique characteristics.

It is generally served as cold cuts, and since it is a less “fat” product than salami, for example, it is better tolerated by nutritionists also because it is much more nutritious and less caloric than other products.

However, not everyone should eat bresaola, or at least not in large quantities: for example, pregnant women should eliminate it at least until the baby is born because, like all raw foods, they present a concrete risk of toxoplasmosis, a microorganism that can cause serious fetus. No problem however for the diet of healthy adults.

It is however a spicy and basically salty food (albeit less than other sausages) therefore those suffering from hypertension and hyperthyroidism. In all cases it is always better to avoid excessive quantities of this food because, like any type and format of raw meat, it can also have very positive effects in relation to the digestion of these foods, which are not suitable for everyone.