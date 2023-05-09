Home » Herzzentrum Duisburg is the 2nd clinic in Germany and the 1st clinic in North Rhine-Westphalia to use an innovative Da Vinci robot
Health

Herzzentrum Duisburg is the 2nd clinic in Germany and the 1st clinic in North Rhine-Westphalia to use an innovative Da Vinci robot

Robot-assisted cardiac surgery

Heart Center Duisburg: Prof. Dr. medical Börgermann – DaVinci surgical robot

Robot-assisted cardiac surgery

The heart surgery team of experts led by chief physician Prof. Dr. medical Börgermann successfully performed the first heart operations with the DaVinci surgical robot. In heart surgery, robotic surgery is used primarily for operations on the mitral valve – as one of the four heart valves – and for coronary bypass operations. “We are pleased to be the first clinic in North Rhine-Westphalia to be able to offer these procedures at the heart center in Duisburg,” explains Prof. Börgermann.

Cardiac surgery robotics: faster recovery, lower surgery rate

The heart medicine revolutionizing technology offers great advantages for these selected operations. Above all, the minimally invasive approaches to the chest cavity are less stressful for patients, as only the smallest “incisions” of about one to four centimeters are required to open the space between the ribs. Consequently, the ribs do not have to be spread, as in conventional heart surgery. “This significantly reduces chest trauma,” explains heart surgeon Börgermann.

In addition, the pain in the context is reduced, the wound heals faster and those who have had heart surgery can be discharged from the hospital much faster thanks to the faster recovery. “Our first patient was able to recover faster and return to his everyday life thanks to the more gentle surgical procedure – no cutting through the breastbone, without the use of a heart-lung machine,” says Prof. Börgermann. “For certain patient groups, robotic surgery offers great advantages, although the robot cannot replace the expertise and experience of the surgeon and the entire surgical team,” the clinic director continues. With the acquisition of the robot technology, the Duisburg Heart Center is further expanding its leading position as a heart surgery supply unit. In particular, the competence in the field of minimally invasive heart surgery was further expanded through the investment in the robotic system. “This makes us one of the few highly specialized heart centers nationwide that can offer the entire range of minimally invasive heart surgery,” emphasizes Prof. Börgermann.

Cardiac surgical robotics: training and implementation

Extensive education and continuous training are prerequisites for successfully carrying out operations. The entire cardiac surgery team was educated and trained on the “DaVinci” in training centers in Germany, the Czech Republic and Belgium in order to be able to optimally carry out the new surgical procedure at the Duisburg Heart Center: The robotic arms are placed over 3 – 4 smallest incisions and using a joystick moves. A 3D camera with up to 10x magnification delivers real-time images from the chest so that the surgeon can see and operate with corresponding precision. “Thanks to the technology, we have the best visualization of the operating area, we can maneuver the instruments in the smallest of spaces and carry out the finest movements. By operating the instruments on the console, the surgeon can sit, head and arm in a very relaxed position and also carry out long operations very well,” emphasizes Jochen Börgermann.

Coronary bypass and from summer 2023 also heart valves using robotics

Börgermann consistently drives technical innovations and research in its specialist field of cardiac surgery. The experienced chief physician always focuses on scientific and technological development with the goal: the best possible patient safety and care. “From the summer of 2023, we will then also perform valve operations with the Da Vinci system,” explains Jochen Börgermann.

More information at and

We, the Evangelisches Klinikum Niederrhein gGmbH and the Evangelisches Klinikum BETHESDA zu Duisburg GmbH, are academic teaching hospitals of the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and are represented as maximum care providers with a total of 1,745 beds and around 40 clinics and departments at five locations in three cities. We have the da Vinci surgical system at four locations for cardiac and thoracic surgery, urology, gynecology and general and visceral surgery for optimal patient care. We are a large “patchwork family” with around 4,500 employees who take care of the needs of those in need as well as the training of young professionals (d/m/f) – true to the motto: #VERBUNDenstark!

Contact
Evangelisches Klinikum Niederrhein gGmbH / Evangelical Hospital BETHESDA zu Duisburg GmbH
jessica reinartz
Fahrner Str. 133
47169 Duisburg
0203 508-5893
8dd9464f0098ee9868fe03989da537f093a49ce2

