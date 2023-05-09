They arrest a man and recover two motorcycles from other robberies

Motorcycle thefts in the Rio Negro capital continue to increase as the concern of the community. This Tuesday, the Río Negro Police reported that a 36-year-old man was arrested for stealing a vehicle at the facilities of School No. 1.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Members of the 34th Police Station acted to recover the motorcycle of a woman who attended a school meeting, in the heart of the city and half a block from the Río Negro Police Headquarters.

The man tried to flee down Avenida Caseros but was intercepted by the police mobile at the intersection with Calle México where he was caught. The Prosecutor on duty took notice of the fact and ordered the initiation of the corresponding proceedings for the crime of vehicle theft on public roads.

Before this event, the Police had recovered two more motorcycles in different situations.

The first was when a call to 911 alerted a person in a suspicious situation where they found a man who, after being identified, stated that he had left a motorcycle lying on Edmundo Rivero street, near the Cadet School. The uniformed men went to the aforementioned sector and after carrying out a search they found the moped, later verifying that it was stolen.

Another similar event, reported to the police force, was recorded on Calle 21 in the Lavalle neighborhood. Members of that unit met a group of people who, upon observing the police vehicle, entered a home and one of them who was riding a motorcycle escaped at high speed.

A chase began that culminated in 700 4th Street, when the man threw the vehicle to the ground and entered a house. The troops managed to kidnap the motorcycle and after being verified in the Unit it was learned that he had a request for kidnapping.

Despite the efforts of the Police, both in controls, criminal or suspicious situations, motorcycle theft continues to grow and has generated concern in the community due to the interest in these mopeds in recent months.

So far there are no responses from the police force or Justice for this criminal growth for this type of vehicle.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group called “Enough Robbery” in Viedma will march again to ask for greater security and prevention for this and other types of crimes in the city. The mobilization is called in the Plaza San Martín, from 3 to 5 pm.



