Imran Khan Arrested – Naibaat

by admin
Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan has been arrested.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, according to sources, the NAB officials had a warrant for Imran Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court.

It should be noted that before leaving for appearance in the Islamabad court, Imran Khan said in a video statement that every citizen should have respect, I am the head of the biggest party of the nation. My question is that the former prime minister of the country could not file an FIR during his government in Punjab? It would have been known when the investigation was done, if he was innocent, he would have come forward.

The former prime minister said that please do not make any drama and bring a warrant, there is no case against me, I am mentally ready to be arrested, if I have to be sent to jail, I am ready to go.

