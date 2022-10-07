Shanghai Disneyland has become the first choice for tourists’ leisure and vacation. The international tourist resort has received more than 100 million tourists.Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Shanghai Disneyland has become the first choice for leisure and vacation for citizens and tourists. On October 7, the Shanghai International Tourism Resort Management Committee released the latest news that during the National Day Golden Week, the resort received a total of 592,300 tourists, about 75% of the same period last year, and basically the same as the same period in 2020. Since the resort opened to the public on April 26, 2016, it has received 103.34 million domestic and foreign tourists.

During the National Day Golden Week, the SoReal hyperspace in Disneytown provides a new VR experience of “Metaverse”; Bicester Shanghai Shopping Village continues to drive the popularity of the holiday “consumption economy”; RV, camping, rowing, kayaking, paddle The leisure sports industries such as board and road running are in the ascendant.

According to statistics, since the official opening on April 26, 2016, as of October 7, Shanghai International Tourism Resort has received a total of 103.34 million domestic and foreign tourists, helping the resort to achieve higher quality during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. Lay a solid foundation for the development and construction of an international tourist city with exemplary significance.

Since June this year, on the one hand, the resort management committee has established a normalized epidemic prevention and control command and emergency response work system by improving the epidemic prevention and control work mechanism, ensuring the detailed and standardized implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, and serving the cultural tourism industry. Accelerate the recovery of the market to create a safe environment; on the other hand, actively carry out large-scale visits, listen to the needs of enterprises, highlight key points and implement policies by category, help all types of enterprises in the park to strive for various bailout policies in an all-round way, and coordinate the design of banks to meet the characteristics of enterprises in the resort area. Assisting enterprises with bail-out financing products and promoting many enterprises to apply for policy loans. We will further enhance the confidence of market players and investors, stabilize the players and strengthen their motivation.

In the future, the resort will further accelerate the functional enhancement of the core area and the development of the surrounding areas, and launch a batch of iconic projects and achievements as soon as possible, laying a solid foundation for the improvement of the overall development of the resort during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, and further helping Pudong “lead the way”. District” construction, making contributions to Shanghai’s construction of a socialist modern metropolis with global influence.

