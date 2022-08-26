By glycemia we mean the measure of glucose that we find in the blood, the main energy substrate of our body. When the levels of the latter are high, hyperglycemia, there is the risk of increasing important diseases, including diabetes.

The normal fasting blood glucose value is kept between 70 and 100mg / dl. We speak of hyperglycemia when there is an increase in blood glucose which can lead to negative consequences on our health. If the blood glucose detected on blood sampling, fasting and in situations of tranquility, is confirmed to be greater than 126mg / dl on two different occasions, then it is possible to perform an analysis of Diabetes mellitus. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic disease burdened by complications, resulting from a decreased production of insulin or to an inadequate function of the latter.

High blood sugar: these are the symptoms to recognize it immediately

Hyperglycemia is almost always asymptomatic or insufficiently symptomatic. The classic disturbances of increase in diuresis and consequently of thirst or involuntary weight decrease generally appear for high and prolonged values ​​of hyperglycemia over time.

More often, high blood sugar is linked to: fatigue, abdominal pain, unexpected mood changes ranging from irritability to depression, the appearance of skin lesions such as dark spots on the legs; redness of the face, dry skin and difficult wound healing. Such symptoms, as well as sexual problems in both men and women such as erectile deficit, vaginal dryness, painful sexual intercourse, are additional alarm bells.

Much more often diabetes is detected as a result of unexpected loss of vision, blurred vision or difficulty focusing on nearby objects. The neurological symptoms can overload, passing from tiredness, extreme exhaustion, drowsiness up to mental disorder and loss of consciousness with the aggravation of glycemic values.

To prevent the onset of hyperglycemia, it is advisable to: maintain a healthy lifestyle by carrying out regular, even controlled, physical exercise. In fact, keep in shape and weight loss strategies if you are overweight. Therefore follow a balanced and specially balanced diet, avoiding sugary drinks and high calorie foods. It is recommended in subjects at risk, such as family members of diabetics, previous pregnancy diabetes, obesity, clinical signs of insulin resistance, to carry out periodic checks of the glycemic dosage.

So here’s how to recognize high blood sugar from its symptoms. Follow our guidelines and check your blood glucose if in doubt.