A very common problem in our country is high cholesterol, even not everyone knows exactly what are the factors that raise it and consequently how to keep it under control. Here’s how to lower it in just a few steps.

Open the chapter cholesterol it helps to deepen a rather vast world, above all because it is something that is not dangerous in an absolute sense. This particular substance is in fact necessary for the functioning of the organism – as, for example, it is a constituent part of cell membranes and promotes the synthesis of vitamin D.

When should we be alarmed then? When the values ​​in the analyzes (unless other diseases for which other reference numbers are needed) exceeds 200 mg/dl and, in particular, when theLDL (i.e. low density lipoprotein) exceeds i 130 mg/dl.

When these values ​​are exceeded, therefore, it is necessary to take action to avoid risks such as occlusion of arteries – the main cause of acute diseases such as stroke, heart attack and ischemia of the limbs.

High cholesterol, the factors that raise it

Among the factors that all doctors cite first when it comes to high cholesterol, there is certainly the smoke and the Sedentary lifebut also one unbalanced diet made of saturated fats of animal origin – that is, red meats, sausages, cheeses and lard. It is also necessary to limit the consumption of sweets, which not only contain sugars but very often also fats (especially if based on butter or cream).

What to eat with high cholesterol

If these foods are to be eaten in moderation, let’s see which ones instead help lower cholesterol levels if we discovered that we have them too high during the latest blood tests.

During breakfast it should be preferred low-fat milk e Whole grains or a cup of tea and a maximum of 4 rusks. Alternatively you can also eat it yogurt with phytosterolsvalid allies that help to decrease the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

A decided yes also to the fruit, which ensures an excellent supply of fiber and helps to create that sense of satiety that prevents us from continuing to eat indefinitely. It also has antioxidant properties, essential for blocking the oxidation of cholesterol – although in this sense the same effect is also carried out by green tea, from extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate e vegetables.

I also agreed a glass of red wine a day and, in order not to miss the cheeses, 50 grams of the seasoned one or at most 100 grams of the fresh one – with particular attention, however, not to consume them more than twice a week – including cottage cheese, ricotta, stracchino and robiola.

