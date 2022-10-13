From now on, Android and Google Chrome browsers will support logging in with “Passkeys”. Google turned the authentication using the pass into the existing password manager, the system needs to confirm the personal device password/fingerprint, and automatically verify the saved credentials to the mechanism that requires login.

Likewise, Passkey is automatically backed up and stored in the cloud to “prevent locking in case of device loss”.

The two new features are to join the Google Play Service beta and apply the early Chrome Canary, and Google will launch a stable version this year.

Users can create and use Passkeys on Android devices, and technicians provide support for this authentication through a code interface using the Chrome browser on Android and other platforms.

To create a Passkey, the first step is to determine the Passkey account information, and then use biometric data or password to unlock the electronic device. Therefore, the login process only requires the correct account information and the corresponding unlocked phone.

The user needs to scan the QR code to log in to the server with the pass to unlock the mobile phone. This year, Google will also set up a code technology interface for native apps so that apps can take advantage of network passwords. Going forward, on the Android side, third-party credential managers will be able to support Passports for their users next year.