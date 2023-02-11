The link between food, but more generally the “right” or “wrong” lifestyle that one has in relation to a general health condition, is indisputable, but “living well” also affects very common disorders such as cholesterol high, one of the most widespread problems of our times.

High cholesterol? Here are the foods you absolutely must not eat

The role of cholesterol is important, as it manages the hormonal function and allows the right nourishment of the cells, as well as being a very important substance for the creation of bile. It is substantially a lipid, with a consistency similar to wax, which is produced by most mammals in a natural way and is only partially “influenced” by food and lifestyle.

Most people are able to manage their cholesterol levels naturally, those suffering from high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia) fail in this process, which naturally involves the development of insulin. Diet becomes extremely important to keep these levels under control because high cholesterol causes a form of blockage in the arteries due to the waxy consistency, and can also lead to serious diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

Speaking of food, it is generally the complex and excessively refined ones that must be avoided, remembering that particularly fatty foods such as liver, brain, kidneys, but also milk derivatives such as butter or milk itself (if in large quantities) have a negative effect as well as sugary drinks, alcohol, and any food that contains glucose, sucrose, and fructose.

Particularly seasoned and salty cheeses should also be avoided as well as most cured meats (only bresaola can be partially tolerated).

In addition to food, smoking and excessively sedentary activity also have a negative effect on this.

However, it should be remembered that high cholesterol does not constitute an absolute value that is identical for everyone and that on the contrary it must be kept under control even with the help of our doctor.