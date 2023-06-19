High cholesterol, there are symptoms that no one pays attention to but they are alarm bells | Be very careful

Beware of these seemingly trivial symptoms that can save your life. Here’s what they are.

Blood tests are not something trivial because they warn us against many enemies of our health including the blood cholesterol. However, well before the analysis there are alarm bells that we must not underestimate because they can make us understand well in advance that something is wrong with our cholesterol levels. Over the years, bad cholesterol can increase in our blood and put our health at risk.

Beware of these symptoms that warn you about cholesterol – grantennistoscana.it

In most cases, cholesterol is produced by our body and therefore we cannot control it. However, other times the fault of excess cholesterol lies with our diet because we eat foods that contain it in higher quantities than necessary. Some diseases can in turn lead to high cholesterol and are diabetes, chronic renal failure and liver disease. But as we well know, alcohol abuse and too much sedentary lifestyle are not good for us. That is why in this article we will reveal to you five alarm bells that can literally save your life because they will be able to indicate well in advance that there are problems to be investigated.

Digestion: pay attention to this signal

The first of these alarm bells concerns digestion. It can happen to everyone to digest poorly, but if poor digestion recurs over time it is time to understand what the causes of this are. Another alarm bell that must be taken into considerable consideration is numbness in the hands or feet. If we feel this strange sensation, the cause could be in the blockage of the arteries.

Poor digestion can be a symptom of high cholesterol – grantennistoscana.it

In these cases less blood flows in our extremities and joint pains come out but also a sense of inflammation and numbness. Feeling numb in hands and feet because perhaps we have assumed a wrong position is normal and shouldn’t worry us, but if this sensation continues over time it is better to investigate further by discussing it with your doctor.

Eyes can warn us about the problem in time

The third signal that we need to monitor is vision problems and above all eyes that tire easily. High cholesterol can create reduced oxygenation of the eyes and complicate the microcirculation. Therefore, when there is an excess of bad cholesterol which settles in our blood vessels, the eyes are less oxygenated than they should and vision difficulties and fatigue appear which easily appear when reading or when on the computer.

If our eyes tire easily we could have high cholesterol levels – grantennistoscana.it

But the skin also sends us signals and in fact when cholesterol is too high hives can appear yellow or dark spots. Accumulations of blood and stagnation in the subcutaneous area can actually cause these blemishes which, far from being a true aesthetic problem, reveal an underlying circulatory problem.

Fatigue and difficulty concentrating

But the fifth alarm bell which is one of the most important is a sense of physical weakness and a reduced ability to concentrate. When cholesterol is too high, stress and less reactivity come. The problem with high cholesterol is that it is often asymptomatic. So if we feel these symptoms it is appropriate to investigate further but the fact that we do not feel any of them does not exempt us from having regular blood tests precisely to identify a asymptomatic excess cholesterol which could paradoxically be even more insidious.

Sense of fatigue and difficulty concentrating are alarm bells not to be ignored – grantennistoscana.it

If we were to encounter this condition it is It is important to consult your doctor immediately to change one’s diet, to introduce more physical activity and to follow all the advice he will give us to bring the values ​​back to more acceptable levels.

Smart prevention

But obviously prevention is also essential. We all know that exercising can counteract high cholesterol and can prevent its appearance. However for many people doing fitness is pretty boring. The advice of the experts is precisely to try many different physical activities. With surprise we will be able to discover that there is a type of physical activity that does not bore us but rather that we enjoy practicing.

Once we have found the most congenial physical activity for us, practicing it will be a real pleasure and we will probably never develop cholesterol-related problems simply with this trick that combines psyche and common sense. Therefore, absolutely do not assume that doing physical activity or playing sports is something that is not for you because perhaps you simply have not yet found what can be good for your mood and also for your arteries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

