Representatives of employees across the province “beat up” beach air volleyball match to welcome Asian Games_Zhejiang Online

2023-06-19 10:08:52 Source: Chao News correspondent Qian Yiqun Yu Shiyi reporter Zhou Wendan

In order to celebrate the Asian Games and enrich the spiritual and cultural life of employees, from June 16th to 18th, the provincial staff beach air volleyball competition “Welcome to the Asian Games Tens of Thousands of Workers Come to Fitness” was held in Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Center. All-China Federation of Trade Unions Vice Minister of Publicity and Education Lei Jiangping, Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Trade Unions member and vice chairman Lu Ying, Ningbo Federation of Trade Unions party member and vice chairman Yao Jinhuan and other leaders attended the event.

At the competition site, 23 teams from across the province went all out to show their strengths. Passes, smashes, players on the court cooperated tacitly, and the audience off the court observed, exchanged, cheered and cheered. The game process was brilliant and the atmosphere was very enthusiastic.

The competition implements the “Air Volleyball Competition Rules” (2017-2020) approved by the Chinese Volleyball Association. The game is also broadcast live in the form of live broadcast of pictures, so that more spectators who cannot go to the scene can feast their eyes.

After two days and two nights of intense competition, the Ningbo City Federation of Trade Unions won the championship, and the Jinhua City Federation of Trade Unions and Huzhou City Federation of Trade Unions won the runner-up and third place respectively.

Ningbo Federation of Trade Unions won the championship

“Welcome to the Asian Games Tens of millions of workers come to exercise” the provincial staff beach air volleyball competition is a large-scale event before the Hangzhou Asian Games. The cohesion developed by the team has been transformed into a strong working motivation to welcome the arrival of the Hangzhou Asian Games in the best condition, and promote the popularization and publicity of beach volleyball, and promote the in-depth integration and development of sports tourism.

The event is sponsored by Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, undertaken by Ningbo City Federation of Trade Unions, specifically undertaken by Xiangshan County Federation of Trade Unions and Xiangshan County Asian Games Office, co-organized by Xiangshan County Volleyball Association and Ningbo Banbianshan Beach Volleyball Center.

