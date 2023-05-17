HIV and sexual infections: free tests in Antella

Bagno a Ripoli (Florence), May 16, 2023 – This Friday Antellain the Municipality of Bathroom in Ripoliwill live the day dedicated to prevention of hiv and sexually transmitted infections: from 7pm to 9pm the “prevention camper”.

The operators of the department of infectious diseases of the Santa Maria Annunziata hospital together with the volunteers of Red Cross Bagno a Ripoli, Mercy of Antella and Popular Brotherhood of Grassinawill be available to anyone who wants to undergo a free testsper distribute condoms free and provide information and advice.

The initiative stems from the collaboration between the Municipality, the hospital of Santa Maria Annunziata in Ponte a Niccheri and the voluntary associations with the contribution of Cesvot, in the light of the increase in cases of HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases recorded by the most recent research also in the Tuscan and Florentine territory, with slices of the affected population belonging to every age group. Not only the youngest, but also adults who increasingly come into contact with infections of sexual origin.

“HIV infections and sexually transmitted diseases in general – he explains Massimo Di Pietro, infectious disease specialist, director of the complex operating structure Infectious diseases 1 of the Central Tuscany Ausl – are an important social and public health problem. Raising awareness and spreading access to the test to know one’s status is a necessary and I would say indispensable first step: if all people currently unaware of being HIV positive could take current antiretroviral drugs, we would stop the circulation of the virus. However, more levels of intervention are needed, including information and counselling, especially aimed at young people with a broader approach to sexuality and behaviour; the widespread use of PREP (pre-exposure prophylaxis through the preventive intake of anti-HIV medicines) among people at greatest risk; facilitating access to care facilities for defenseless and more fragile people”.

But the main point, underlines Di Pietro, “is the fight against the stigma that still exists around this disease, which, if diagnosed and treated, can be lived in good health and with an emotional, family, work and social life like everyone else” .