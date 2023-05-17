Pixel Fold is not perfect! Google’s Next Folding Phone Plan Exposure- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Google released its first folding mobile phone Pixel Fold this month, but it is not listed in Taiwan. (Photo/Associated Press)

Google continues to expand the Pixel phone lineup. This month, it launched the mid-range Pixel 7a and the first foldable Pixel Fold. Even if the Pixel Fold is not listed in Taiwan, the flagship Pixel 8 series will be ready to debut in the second half of the year. According to people familiar with the matter, the foreign media AndroidAuthority has further obtained Google’s Pixel mobile phone plan for the next two years.

It was previously reported that Google intends to cancel the mid-range A-series, and Pixel 7a will be the last generation. The report pointed out that Google will determine the existence of Pixel 8a depending on the sales of Pixel 7a, but Google seems to be considering changing the A-series to It is updated every two years, similar to Apple’s iPhone SE series; in the second half of the year, the Pixel 9 series will be increased to three models, which is also in line with Apple and offers more choices of large and small flagships.

As for the second-generation folding Pixel Fold, the current plan for 2024 is unknown, and Google is still evaluating the market response of Pixel Fold.

Foreign media pointed out that Google may launch a clamshell folding phone in 2025, similar to Samsung ZFlip 4. (Photo/Reuters)

The time is pulled back to 2025, and various roadmaps Google is still calculating, and will depend on the sales situation in 2023 and 2024. One of the rumors is that Google plans to launch a clamshell folding phone in 2025, similar to Samsung Z Flip 4 , Of course, there will also be the Pixel 10 series, but at this stage it is not yet sure Google’s complete differentiation strategy for regular flagships and folding.

What’s more, after the release of Pixel Fold this month, although the discussion on the Internet was extremely high, foreign media also pointed out some imperfections after the preliminary measurement, including the inner screen frame is too thick, the crease is obvious, and the hinge is not perfect. Due to the design, the fuselage cannot be unfolded 180 degrees flat.

