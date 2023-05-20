Home » HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) reimbursement. The Aifa determination published in the Official Gazette
HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) reimbursement. The Aifa determination published in the Official Gazette

HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) reimbursement. The Aifa determination published in the Official Gazette

The classification for the purpose of supplying the medicinal product Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Mylan (tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine) is as follows: medicinal product subject to restricted medical prescription, to be renewed each time, salable to the public on prescription from hospitals or specialists – infectious disease specialist ( RNRL). THE DETERMINES

19 MAG

The new therapeutic indication and the reimbursement of the drug emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil mylan (tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine) as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has been published in the Official Journal: indicated in combination with safe sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted HIV-1 infection in high-risk adults and adolescents.”

The classification for the purpose of supplying the medicinal product Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Disoproxil Mylan (tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine) is as follows: medicinal product subject to restricted medical prescription, to be renewed each time, salable to the public on prescription from hospitals or specialists – infectious disease specialist ( RNRL).

The medicine is reimbursed as follows:

Packaging: 200 mg/245 mg – film-coated tablet – oral use – bottle (HDPE)» 30 tablets – AIC n. 045229010/E (based on 10); reimbursement class: H; ex factory price (excluding VAT): 40.28 euros; public price (VAT included): 66.48 euros; 200 mg / 245 mg – film-coated tablet – oral use – blister (ALU/ALU) 30 tablets – AIC n. 045229034/E (based on 10); reimbursement class: H; ex factory price (excluding VAT): 40.28 euros; public price (VAT included): 66.48 euros; 200 mg / 245 mg – film-coated tablet – oral use – blister (ALU/ALU) 30 x 1 tablet (unit dose) – AIC n.045229046/E (based on 10); reimbursement class: H; ex factory price (excluding VAT): 40.28 euros; public price (VAT included): 66.48 euros. Contract validity: twenty-four months.

19 maggio 2023
© breaking latest news


