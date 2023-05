It is another complication for the national team, as if the problems with the centers at the world championship in Riga should never end. After the tournament ended prematurely for the injured Chytila ​​se Sedlák, in Saturday’s match against Norway, the Czechs had to do without Daniel Voženílek from the 28th minute, who was penalized by the referees after additional study of the video for five minutes and the rest of the match for bumping into the block.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook