HIV prevention begins at school. With the project “Let’s do it quickly” free saliva test – breaking latest news

According to a survey by SocialCom for Anlaids Lazio, young people are poorly informed about HIV and how to prevent the infection; which, if diagnosed in time, can prevent AIDS. “Sex roulette” alarm (unprotected relationships) among the very young on social media

It is estimated that in our country more than 30,000 people have HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) without knowing it. One out of two infected people is diagnosed in an advanced stage of the disease when the immune system is already heavily compromised, with the possibility of having transmitted the infection to other individuals. Yet today it is possible to avoid reaching AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), not only with prevention, but also with early diagnosis thanks to the test that detects HIV infection, allowing to promptly start antiretroviral therapy and have a perspective life similar to those who have not contracted the virus. However, young people seem to ignore it, as emerges from a survey carried out by SocialCom for Anlaids Lazio, the territorial section of the National Association for the Fight against AIDS. On the contrary, the dangerous “sex roulette” challenge is having success among the very young, that is, there is unprotected intercourse and the loser of the crazy challenge is the girl who becomes pregnant.

Lack of knowledge

«The alarm is raised again especially among the younger sections of the population; unfortunately, the data on the lack of knowledge of HIV and on how it can prevent infection are alarming – said Gianluca De Marchi, president of Anlaids Lazio and managing director of Urban Vision, during a charity dinner organized by the Association at Baths of Diocletian in Rome, to raise funds aimed at financing HIV prevention and information activities -. There is a clear problem of raising awareness of prevention, especially among young people and very young people, which could be mitigated with more information campaigns and events».

From the survey carried out by SocialCom, thanks to the support of the Social data platform, which analyzed the conversations of Italians on social media in the last twelve months, it emerges that especially in the age group between 18 and 34, topics such as HIV, prevention , tests.

Initiatives in schools and free quick test

With the funds raised, Anlaids Lazio will carry on the “Schools Project”, an education, information and prevention campaign which in the 2022/2023 school year has already involved over ten thousand students from 54 high schools between Rome, Latina and Viterbo; the «Prevention&Listening» plan to give psychological support to people diagnosed with HIV; the “Let’s do it quickly” project, in collaboration with the Spallanzani Hospital, which allows you to take the HIV saliva test free of charge and get an answer in 20 minutes at the Anlaids Lazio office (Who information), thus facilitating access, in a non-health facility, for people who out of modesty and shame do not go to health facilities (where anonymous and free blood tests are carried out, paid for by the Health Service, ed.).

Prevention of contagion

According to recent data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in Italy almost 85% of HIV infections occur through sexual intercourse not protected by a condom. Contagion can also occur by blood, with the exchange of syringes or sharing of instruments for the use of psychoactive substances or through transfusions of contaminated blood (today extremely unlikely since blood units are subjected to mandatory screening, therefore those found to be eliminated HIV positive).

Correct use of condoms protects against HIV (and other) infections.

To avoid the transmission of the infection by blood, needles and syringes should not be used in common, and the needles used for injections, tattoos and piercings must be disposable.

