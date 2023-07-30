Hojlund to Manchester United, record figures: the 10 richest transfers in the history of Atalanta GALLERY | Market

Rasmus Hojlund is now on the road that leads to Manchester United, after several months of negotiations, indiscretions and attempts. Gasperini’s jewel is preparing to leave, with Atalanta ready to collect a monstrous figure, which exceeds 80 million considering the bonuses. A collection that goes to constitute, when it will be official, the most important transfer in the club’s history. A record market for Atalanta which therefore – after the most expensive purchase in its history with El Bilal Toure – scores a record also outgoing. But let’s go through the history of the departures of the Bergamo players, identifying the 10 richest sales.

