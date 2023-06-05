Home remedies for old yellow stains

The weather is warm, the days are long and the sun is shining: now is the right time to build vitamin D. This also includes the right skin care – the right sunscreen can protect the skin, but also leave stubborn stains. We explain how to remove new and old sunscreen stains.

Remove old sunscreen stains from white clothing

Old sunscreen stains yellow and stand out on white clothing. That’s because most sunscreens contain oils that leave unsightly yellow spots. They often go unnoticed for a few days and then it is much more difficult to get rid of them.

Which sunscreens don’t stain?

Basically, there is no sunscreen that doesn’t leave stains. The UVA filter that cosmetic products contain is oil-soluble and can stain fabrics, leather and even plastic. The higher the sun protection factor, the more oil-soluble the sunscreen and the darker – the yellow spots.

In order to avoid the formation of spots in the first place, you should therefore apply the sunscreen about half an hour before getting dressed. This allows it to soak in properly and is significantly less likely to leave stains.

Wear natural fabrics like cotton that can be washed at high temperatures. Only dry the laundry in the fresh air, preferably in the shade. Strong rays of the sun and the high temperatures in the dryer can cause the stains to penetrate even deeper into the textile.

Do not use these home remedies for sunscreen stains!

Bleaching agents such as oxygen bleach should never be used to remove sunscreen stains. These chemical agents will do the opposite and make the spots even darker.

Because tap water contains minerals, soaking clothes can discolor the stains.

How to remove sunspots from a t-shirt

Sunscreen left unsightly stains on your favorite t-shirt and you’re wondering if the garment can even be saved? The stubborn yellow stains can be removed, but you need to be patient.

1. Rinse the t-shirt inside out under cold running water.

2. Pour warm water and washing-up liquid into a bucket and rub the stains from the outside in.

3. Rinse the stains with cold water.

4. Do not tumble dry the clothes as the high temperature can cause permanent discolouration.

Remove yellow sunscreen stains from clothing

Yellow sunscreen stains can be removed with a combination of washing-up liquid and vinegar. Proceed as follows:

1. First, put 1 teaspoon of dish soap, 1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar and a cup of warm water in a spray bottle.

2. Add 1 tsp baking soda and quickly cap the spray bottle. Don’t shake.

3. Spray the stains with the home remedy and gently rub in with a microfibre cloth. Then wipe and rinse. Air dry the clothes.

Get rid of sunscreen from leather

1. Prepare a solution of one part water and one part white wine vinegar (or apple cider vinegar) in a bucket.

2. Soak the microfiber cloth in the solution – the cloth should only be moderately damp and not wet.

3. Wipe the leather, rinsing the microfiber cloth well.

4. Wipe the leather piece with a dry microfiber cloth.

Leather should be cleaned as soon as possible. The material is very sensitive and porous. This is why the sunscreen can penetrate deep into the leather and cannot be removed after just a few days.