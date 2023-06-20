Home » Hot, family doctors: “The first wave is the most dangerous. It shouldn’t be underestimated”
Health

Hot, family doctors: “The first wave is the most dangerous. It shouldn’t be underestimated”

by admin
Hot, family doctors: “The first wave is the most dangerous. It shouldn’t be underestimated”

“The first heat wave is the most dangerous and should not be underestimated”, this is the alarm it raises Pier Luigi Bartolettideputy national secretary and provincial secretary of Rome of Fimmg, the Italian Federation of family doctors.

“The body suffers from sudden changes in temperature and we come from cool and rainy weeks. Now we find ourselves with an opposite situation of oppressive heat and humidity that will make everyone suffer a little. The first rule is to drink, especially for the elderly and for those with bad kidneys. If you take some drugs, I’m thinking of statins, you need a well hydrated body because this dilutes the impact of the therapy on the kidneys”, adds Bartoletti.

“Then there are a series of rules that are worth remembering: if it’s 35-40 degrees outside the house, you must avoid going out in the hottest hours and walking when it’s cooler, such as in the morning or at sunset – recalls Bartoletti – The best sentinel is our body: if you are hungry you eat, if you have no appetite you don’t.Often the elderly are not thirsty, while instead they have to remember to drink, a trick could be to flavor the water with mint and spices.Tomorrow it is the solstice – he warns – which brings about a change of season and is therefore a critical moment linked to climate change, which presupposes a change of habits, even quickly”.

An extra bite under the Solleone: heat and pollution also stress dogs by Priscilla Di Thiene 16 June 2023

See also  "Reversal Referee 1&2-Chengbutang Ryunosuke's Adventure and Consciousness -" Added new game elements "Common Reasoning" and "Jury Battle"-mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

The family doctor recalls that in this period “it is also advisable if you suffer from high blood pressure, and are taking the related medicines, to talk to your doctor to evaluate whether it is appropriate to adjust the therapies”, warns the national deputy secretary of Fimmg. Finally, “let us not leave children, the elderly and pets in the car in the sun even for a few minutes – he concludes – the first up to three years of age do not thermoregulate, and in the car it can even reach 60 degrees, a temperature that even for a few minutes it can be dangerous.”

Subjects

You may also like

State Councilor Mag. Heinrich Dorner and Oberpullendorf Mayor...

Autism: patient zero died at 89, diagnosed in...

Intestinal microbiota, a varied diet to keep it...

Fact check on ticks: what you need to...

Varicose veins, 10 natural remedies to stem the...

Physiotherapy and Osteopathy – The right choice of...

New Hyundai i10 2023, the newly renovated car...

Mosquitoes, you drive them all away in a...

Why we should also protect ourselves from ticks...

Immortals of Aveum has been postponed, here is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy