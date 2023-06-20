Liu Shengyi X pitti uomo | Interpretation of oriental aesthetic design

The special guest at this year’s show is Fendi – the show was arranged in Fendi’s newly completed leather factory in the Tuscany countryside not long ago.

Liu Shengyi, the founder and design director of Wain·Nshare luggage brand, was also invited to participate in the 104th Pitti immagine uomo Florence International Men’s Wear Exhibition, presenting luggage storage with Chinese design ideas in Pitti imagine uomo in a scene-based manner. Different from the traditional spliced ​​box structure, Liu Shengyi outputs the unique design of the East.

This time, Luggage Designer Liu Shengyi will bring his latest design works to reinterpret the “Chinese Luggage Story” and exchange Chinese civilization.

The work takes “Chinese Chess” as its origin, deconstructs the roles of chess pieces and outputs “skeuomorphic”, and embodies male responsibilities and responsibilities in the horizontal, flat and vertical package structure, among which “general/handsome/xiang/xiang/scholar/official/car The “/horse” series will hold the 2024SSAW world premiere order meeting at the Pitti Uomo men’s wear exhibition.

Liu Shengyi, who is good at “deconstructing heavy culture and outputting light design”, directly uses the 2,000-year-old Chinese chess evolved from the ancient battlefield to reflect the role integration of male users. The[general]in chess is Xiang Yu, the overlord of Western Chu.

The designer deconstructed[Jiang]and re-created it into a horizontal and vertical package structure, and finally transformed it into the king of Chu with the most male power. It is the responsibility and responsibility of male power to take on one shoulder;

The[Shuai]series is based on Liu Bang, the emperor of the Han Dynasty. The shape of the handle is evolved from “Chinese Jade Ruyi”, implying that elegance and wealth are symbols of power and status in ancient China; the cut pieces of the carrying part of the[Shi]series The structure comes from the armor pieces of ancient guards, which is the presentation of defense and resistance. The usage scenarios of this series are dedicated to the workplace. It can assist you in your work and take on more responsibilities with tenacity and strength. The[Car]series is derived from the roof of an ancient carriage. It adopts the origami method of “transformation from plane to three-dimensional” to achieve the triangular three-dimensional camber of the side enclosure, and to output the comfortable sense of space of the “house” and the stable sense of security of the “home”.

Different products deduce different stories and become the current dressing accessories. They are integrated into the designer’s thoughts. According to the designer, although the 2024ssaw Chinese chess series is based on the concept of male power, small rounded corners are used in the corners. The curved silhouette contains the delicate and softness of women in the square structure. The seemingly inadvertent care is indeed the designer’s insight into men and women. In the Chinese “Book of Changes”, Qian represents heaven, Kun represents land, and Qian hexagrams represent purity. Yang hexagrams, Kun hexagrams are pure yin hexagrams, men are yang, women are yin, heaven and earth represent men and women, heaven and earth are round, men and women are different and men and women are one.

2024ssaw[Chinese Chess – Chuhe Hanjie]- Handsome Series

As a country with an ancient civilization of 5,000 years and the only civilization in the world that has never been interrupted, Liu Shengyi brings Chinese aesthetics to the world as a “Chinese culture disseminator”. He described the construction process of design ideas as a game of chess, constantly balancing himself and consumers, balancing aesthetics and logic of use, and advancing in a balance of offense and defense, and a proper choice.

WOW-IN

The definition of WOW-IN in English is “unbelievable, never outdated”

The pronunciation of “Wain” in Chinese comes from homophones, and the characters come from our basic mother tongue, which is a unique cultural characteristic of China.

Slogan: Soft sculpture, light weight.

Soft sculpture – soft and flexible, three-dimensional shape; light weight – lighten the burden on body and mind, easy to control.

Twenty-four years of pioneering designer luggage brand, designer Liu Shengyi deconstructed the oriental culture, the architectural style of Xiamen ancient culture, and the things seen in current life, and carried out secondary creation, outputting Chinese aesthetic attributes and conforming to the logic of international aesthetic standards “Soft sculpture” style creative products. The design concept of “deconstructing heavy culture and outputting light design” can be matched with various fashions to create a high-level sense of relaxation, and explore the physical boundaries of various fabrics with the understanding of industrial aesthetics, which not only controls the texture of bags and weight, while retaining the differentiation, it is suitable for the “niche, refined, literary” crowd.

