Hot in Rome, red dot week and record temperatures: forecasts

What, according to experts, could be the hottest week of the year has begun. The values ​​will all be values ​​above average with deviations of even 10°C and more compared to normality. The tip of the scale will make the difference between sultry heat and torrid heat. Near the coasts and in the immediate coastal hinterland the heat will reach oppressive values ​​in spite of lower air temperatures, rarely exceeding 34/35°C.

Inside, where the heat will be drier, the 40°C threshold will be largely exceeded with a possible historic record for the city of Rome which in July 1983 recorded the highest ever value of 40.5°C.

According to the experts of 3bMeteo, in the city “the African anticyclone will bring a week of sun and great heat with maximum temperatures well above the seasonal averages. The highest peaks are expected between Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures can reach 39/ 40°C or higher with a possible historic record for the Capital. Even afterwards it won’t go much better with afternoon temperatures up to 36/38°C. The humidity in the air will exacerbate the feeling of heat in the evening and night hours with heat at times oppressive. A reduction in temperatures can be glimpsed between the days of 26 and 27 July but will have to be confirmed”.

Record heat in Rome: the map of temperatures, district by district

