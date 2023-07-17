Nuremberg | Lots of damage due to lost charge

Lots of rivets have now caused a lot of damage in Nuremberg. According to the police, a truck driver is transporting metal waste. Because a pallet broke, a ton full of rivet residues tips over and the load is distributed along the route from Stein to Hafenstrasse. In the meantime, 27 victims have reported to the police, after all – there are no injuries. Anyone who notices damage to their car due to the metal parts and has not yet reported it should contact the Nuremberg traffic police on tel. no. 0911 6583 – 1530.

