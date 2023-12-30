How a Ukrainian boy can live on

Olena and Dmytro Pushkar with their son Taras. Image: Jens Gyarmaty

Olena and Dmytro Pushkar have already lost two children due to a heart defect. After fleeing to Berlin, the Ukrainian parents also feared for the life of their three-year-old son. Now a new heart beats in his chest.

It is an ordinary fountain that stands on the Virchow Klinikum campus of the Charité in the Wedding district of Berlin. It’s neither big nor small, it’s neither particularly successful nor really ugly. Its surround is made of stone, and at its center most of the year water shoots from a bronze boy riding a sea lion.

Eva Schlafer

Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

On May 29th of this year, a little boy, almost four years old, stood at this fountain. In his hand he held a dime. He threw the coin into the well, not for the first time this spring, and made a wish, also not for the first time, for something very precious. The next day his wish came true.

Share this: Facebook

X

