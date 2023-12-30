Spiritual cleaning to welcome 2024 ‘head on’ – MONDO MODA

2024 is right there! In addition to cleaning to leave the house fragrant for welcoming relatives and friends, how about a spiritual cleaning to change the atmosphere in the house and have a happy and peaceful New Year’s Eve?

“Home is more than just a physical space. It is an emotional and spiritual refuge. However, at times, the environment may seem heavy or uncomfortable, as if it were saturated with negative energies.” comments spiritualist Kelida Marques.

Anna Raposo, esoteric consultant at iQuilíbrio, highlights: “Your home is your refuge where you feel at ease and safe, however, you bring energies from the street into your home that unbalance the environment, unconsciously. That’s why a broom and bucket are not enough to keep the house clean. It takes a spiritual effort to maintain energetic order.”

The end of the year is the perfect time to do this, so check out these experts’ tips:

Let air in: By opening doors and windows, you not only let air in, you also let it out. In other words, energy circulates more easily throughout the home if you do not place obstacles such as closed doors and windows. During the spiritual cleaning of the house, you will practice energetic cleaning and, to maintain balance, negative energies need to leave the environment. This way, there will be space for the restoration of positive energy.

Spiritual cleaning of the house: physical cleaning – When you notice the light and air circulating through all the rooms, it is the right time to physically clean the house. With this, you will have to sweep the floor, dust the furniture, wash the dishes and clean the bathroom. However, remember that this is a time of silence and positive attitude.

In fact, take the opportunity to let go of what you no longer use. You can sort all your clothes and donate those that are no longer useful to you. Move furniture to create harmony in the room. This way, the physical space will be prepared to receive spiritual cleansing.

Plants that cleanse – Some plants are believed to purify the air and improve the energy of the environment. The Espada-de-São-Jorge, for example, is known for its air purifying properties, as well as being easy to care for. Other plants, such as peace lily and lavender, are also excellent for harmonizing the environment and great additions to bedrooms and living rooms.

Spiritual cleaning of the house: connect with the house – With the rooms clean and airy, connect with your home and create psychic protection through the mentalization of a pyramid of colored light. Don’t worry, your intuition will guide the color needed to preserve each room.

The use of incense is also effective, as in addition to leaving a pleasant aroma, they also remove bad energy from environments. Choose incense that has rue, seven herbs, camphor and coarse salt in the composition to enhance the cleansing effect.

Incense in your hand and pyramid in your mind, go through every room in the house to connect with your home. You can say a prayer of protection of your choice, passing the incense in each corner, from one side to the other, ending at the door.

5 – Say a prayer – To finish the spiritual cleaning of the house, say a last prayer not only to ask for protection, but also to thank you for the help in the ritual. Take another shower to remove any remaining negative energy.

