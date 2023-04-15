The endorphins are peptide hormones synthesized in the brain and adrenal medulla they reduce the perception of ache, they increase the feeling of well being e they reduce lo stress nervous. There are three types of endorphins: a-endorphin, b-endorphin and c-endorphins, all synthesized from the same precursor protein, proopiomelanocortina. Their mechanism of action, however, is different. Produced and stored in pituitary gland (pituitary) of the brain, endorphins are real painkillers endogenous in nature opioid, especially released during exercise; in this context, they are also shown to reduce muscle soreness and cramps. In this short article we will better analyze the release of endorphins following physical activity, trying to understand how, why and to what extent this phenomenon occurs – in order to be able to fully enjoy it in daily life.

Synthesis, regulation, mechanism and functions of endorphins

As anticipated in the introduction, the three endorphins have a different mechanism of action. Solo the β-endorphin is really equipped with opioid activitywhile α-endorphin and γ-endorphin lack affinity for i opiate receptors and therefore do not affect the body in the same way. Use: some studies have identified a similarity between α-endorphin activity to that of psychostimulants, and γ-endorphin activity to that of neuroleptics [Wiegant, Victor M.; Ronken, Eric; Kovács, Gabor; De Wied, David (1992), “Chapter 29 Endorphins and schizophrenia“, Progress in Brain Research, Elsevier, vol. 93, pp. 433–453, doi:10.1016/s0079-6123(08)64588-4, ISBN 978-0-444-89538-7, retrieved 9 November 2020]. The norepinephrine increases the production of endorphins within the inflamed tissuesdetermining a analgesic effect; it is also believed that the stimulation of sympathetic nerves through electroacupuncture, and the consequent release of endorphins, is the mechanism underlying its analgesic effects. [Binder, W.; Mousa, S. A.; Sitte, N.; Kaiser, M.; Stein, C.; Schäfer, M. (2004). “Sympathetic activation triggers endogenous opioid release and analgesia within peripheral inflamed tissue“. The European Journal of Neuroscience. 20 (1): 92–100. doi:10.1111/j.1460-9568.2004.03459.x. PMID 15245482. S2CID 33125103] e [“Electroacupuncture – an overview | ScienceDirect Topics“]. Endorphins are released from the pituitary gland mainly in answer al ache and can act both in the central nervous system (SNC) and in the peripheral nervous system (SNP). The endorphin that acts primarily on the PNS is β-endorphin. Endorphins work by inhibiting the transmission of pain signals tying i μ-receptors and peripheral nerves, and blocking the release of the neurotransmitter substance P. The mechanism in the central nervous system is similar but it works by blocking a different neurotransmitter: thegamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). around you, inhibition of GABA increases the production and release of dopamine [Chaudhry SR, Bhimji SS (2018). Biochemistry, Endorphin. StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing. PMID 29262177. Retrieved 20 February 2019] e [Sprouse-Blum AS, Smith G, Sugai D, Parsa FD (March 2010). “Understanding endorphins and their importance in pain management“. Hawaii Medical Journal. 69 (3): 70–1. PMC 3104618. PMID 20397507].

What to do to raise endorphins?

Endorphins therefore play an important role in the response inhibitory of the body to ache . Research has shown that, by mentally trained individuals, the meditation can be used to trigger the release of endorphins [Dfarhud D, Malmir M, Khanahmadi M (November 2014). “Happiness & Health: The Biological Factors- Systematic Review Article“. Iranian Journal of Public Health. 43 (11): 1468–77. PMC 4449495. PMID 26060713]. LAUGH it can stimulate the production of endorphins and elevate the pain threshold .[Dunbar RI, Baron R, Frangou A, Pearce E, van Leeuwen EJ, Stow J, Partridge G, MacDonald I, Barra V, van Vugt M (March 2012). “Social laughter is correlated with an elevated pain threshold“. Proceedings: Biological Sciences. 279 (1731): 1161–7. doi:10.1098/rspb.2011.1373. PMC 3267132. PMID 21920973]. But let’s get to physical activity. The production of endorphins can be triggered by a intense aerobic exercise . The release of β-endorphin has been shown to contribute to the phenomenon known as “runner’s high“.[Boecker, Henning; Sprenger, Till; Spilker, Mary E.; Henriksen, Gjermund; Koppenhoefer, Marcus; Wagner, Klaus J.; Valet, Michael; Berthele, Achim; Tolle, Thomas R. (1 November 2008). “The Runner’s High: Opioidergic Mechanisms in the Human Brain“. Cerebral Cortex. 18 (11): 2523–2531. doi:10.1093/cercor/bhn013. ISSN 1047-3211. PMID 18296435] e [Kolata G (27 March 2008). “Yes, Running Can Make You High“. The New York Times. ISSN 0362-4331. Retrieved 26 May 2016]. However, several studies have supported the hypothesis that the euphoria experienced by the sportsman is mainly due to the release of endocannabinoids rather than that of endorphins.[Reynolds, Gretchen (10 March 2021). “Getting to the Bottom of the Runner’s High“. The New York Times. ISSN 0362-4331. Retrieved 16 March 2021]. Endorphins still contribute to the effect positive of the exercise on anxiety e depression [Anderson E, Shivakumar G (23 April 2013). “Effects of exercise and physical activity on anxiety“. Frontiers in Psychiatry. 4: 27. doi:10.3389/fpsyt.2013.00027. PMC 3632802. PMID 23630504]. However, the same phenomenon may play a role in the dependence and exercise. Regular and intense training can cause the brain to down-regulate the production of endorphins during rest periods to maintain homeostasis, prompting athletes to train more intensely to achieve the same sensation [Freimuth M, Moniz S, Kim SR (October 2011). “Clarifying exercise addiction: differential diagnosis, co-occurring disorders, and phases of addiction“. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. 8 (10): 4069–81. doi:10.3390/ijerph8104069. PMC 3210598. PMID 22073029].