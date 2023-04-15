As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found for SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on 04/14/2023 to a vulnerability for SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server that became known on 03/03/2022. The Windows operating system and the SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PoC CVE-2021-35250 (Status: 04/13/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server Security Advisory – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

SolarWinds Serv-U is FTP server software.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2021-35250.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server < 15.3 HF 1 (cpe:/a:solarwinds:serv-u)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PoC CVE-2021-35250 vom 2023-04-13 (14.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/rissor41/SolarWinds-CVE-2021-35250

Solarwinds Serv-U Advisory CVE-2022-35250 vom 2022-03-02 (03.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://www.solarwinds.com/trust-center/security-advisories/cve-2021-35250

Version history of this security alert

This is version 2 of this IT Security Advisory for SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/03/2022 – Initial version

04/14/2023 – PoC added

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de