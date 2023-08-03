PlayStation 5 (PS5) Software Update to Include 8TB Storage Support and Dual Controller Assistant

Title: PlayStation 5 (PS5) to Receive Exciting Software Update with Enhanced Features

Subtitle: The update promises increased storage capacity, controller support, and various improvements

The highly anticipated software update for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console is set to arrive by the end of this year. Sony has announced that the update will bring a host of exciting new features and enhancements, further elevating the gaming experience for users.

One of the key additions in the update is the ability to connect a second controller to an account, allowing another person to act as an assistant in more challenging parts of the game. This feature will be particularly useful for friends or children who may require help from a more experienced player. To utilize this function, the primary controller must be a DualSense, DualSense Edge, or an officially supported third-party controller.

The update will also introduce a range of accessibility improvements for players with visual or hearing impairments. Certain navigation sound effects will adopt a haptic effect, adding a tactile element to enhance the gaming experience. Vibrations will be noticeable during specific actions such as moving the pointer, checking boxes, reaching the end of a section, or starting a game.

Additionally, PlayStation 5 will now be compatible with audio equipment featuring an HDMI connector, including speakers, sound bars, home theater systems, and televisions. Support for Dolby Atmos will be integrated, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

Furthermore, the update will enhance the social features of PS5. Users will have access to a new tournaments section in the game hub and will be able to react to messages with emojis. Inviting a player to a closed group will also be possible directly from the game’s user interface, without the need for individual invitations. The update will also introduce the Shared Screen Preview feature, allowing players to see an image of the shared screen before joining a game. A new option in the ‘Friends’ tab will display friends currently participating in activities, providing easier join-in options.

In a major boost for storage capacity, the update will enable PS5 users to expand their storage units with M.2 SSDs up to a massive 8TB, compared to the current maximum of 4TB.

While the beta phase of this PS5 software update has started, it is initially available to a limited number of users through invitation only. However, Sony plans to release the final version to all users by the end of the year, bringing these exciting new features to the wider PlayStation community.

To ensure optimal performance and avoid overheating, PS5 users are advised to keep their consoles in an environment with temperatures not exceeding 27 degrees Celsius. It is also recommended to take breaks during extended gaming sessions, allowing the console to cool down. Regular maintenance, including cleaning the fan and removing dust, is crucial for ideal console performance. Additionally, periodic cleaning using specialized materials like microfiber cloths, small vacuum cleaners, brushes, and compressed air sprays is highly recommended. In case of excessive dust accumulation, seeking professional cleaning services is advisable.

With the upcoming software update, Sony demonstrates its commitment to delivering an unparalleled gaming experience on the PS5 platform. Users can look forward to an array of new features and improvements that will enhance their gaming enjoyment.

