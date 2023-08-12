How are Mitsubishi cars? Reliability, quality and problems according to tests and owners in the last 2-3 years

Mitsubishi, a Japanese brand with a long history in the automotive sector, stands out for its performance and reliability. A key element of the Japanese marque’s strength lies in its advanced all-wheel drive technology, which has proven its worth in rallying competition.

Today, the Mitsubishi vehicle range offers comprehensive solutions to meet various mobility needs, including city ​​cars, SUVs, pick-ups and electric and plug-in hybrid models. Mitsubishi is increasingly committed to sustainable mobility, equipping its vehicles with efficient hybrid and electric powertrains. Despite the orientation towards sustainability, Mitsubishi maintains its distinctive all-wheel drive, ensuring optimal performance even in the most demanding off-road conditions. Let’s see then:

Mitsubishi Space Star it is a small 5-door car characterized by an imposing front end. It offers ample space for passengers, but has limitations in terms of cargo capacity. The finish and driving position are not exceptional, but the multimedia system is of good quality. It is suitable for city use due to its compact size and small turning radius, although the steering may not be particularly light. Driving precision is not exceptional, but fuel consumption remains low. For those who ride a long way, a gas version might be one convenient choice. The range of trim levels includes the Invite Radio, which offers a good compromise between economy and features, and the Instyle, which offers greater comfort and safety. The starting price is around 16,000 euros.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a spacious crossover in the cabineven if the load capacity of the trunk is limited. Fortunately, there is a sliding sofa to offer more flexibility. The interior is classic in style, but the equipment is rich and the multimedia system is intuitive. The complex hybrid system, which includes two electric motors and a 2.4-litre petrol engine, offers a smooth driving experience, although power may be limited due to the car weight. Comfort, braking and stability are at a good level. The Intense Sda version offers all the essential features, but for those willing to invest a little more, the other variants offer further advantages. The starting price is around 45,000 euros.

The new generation of Mitsubishi ASX, which will be launched in the crossover segment, will be available in five variants, both petrol and hybrid. The base version will be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 91bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. For increased performance and roominess, two options with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine will be available: a 140PS variant with six-speed manual gearbox and a second 158PS variant with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The hybrid version of the ASX will be equipped with an E-Tech system that combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, a 1.3 kWh battery and an automatic gearbox, for a total output of 145 hp. The estimated price for the new Mitsubishi ASX will be around 25,000 euros.

For the first time in its 43-year history, the study JD Power US Customer Service Index ranked Mitsubishi Motors North America #1 in the mass market segment for customer satisfaction with service at new vehicle dealerships. The CSI 202 results show that Mitsubishi scored the highest among 18 mass-market brands and finished second overall.

The 884’s score was 14 points higher than its closest competitor and represented a 30-point improvement over the previous year, the largest increase of any mass-market brand. Mitsubishi Outlander was named to Ward’s Top 10 Interiors list, while the Outlander PHEV was named Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal and Puros Autos Latin Flavor SUV of the Year.

When choosing a car, reliability emerges as the most important feature. According to asurvey conducted by Altroconsumo out of a sample of 52,000 motorists from France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Italy, reliability was indicated as the predominant factor in over a third of cases. Through the analysis of data provided by consumers, including the age of the car, the kilometers traveled and the frequency and severity of breakdowns, it was possible to create a reliability index for the various car brands, broken down by model category. The results show that in the city car segment, oriental brands, especially the Japanese ones, dominate the ranking, with Mitsubishi in second place. As for the Family Car category, which includes the C and D segments, Mitsubishi ranks third.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross stands out as one of the car models that stand out for the safety and protection of passengers. This vehicle has successfully passed the tests conducted by EuroNcap, obtaining the 5 star award. The evaluation confirms the high level of safety offered by the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in various collision scenarios and provides tangible confirmation of the brand’s commitment to the protection of vehicle occupants.

