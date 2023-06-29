How are Renault cars doing? Reliability, quality and problems according to tests and owners in the last 2-3 years

The reputation of a car manufacturer depends largely on the quality of its vehicles, and the quality image plays a fundamental role in choosing a long-lasting asset such as a car. In the automotive context, vehicles manufactured in Germany have always stood out for their exceptional quality, becoming a benchmark in the sector.

Renault has made significant progress in this area, consolidating its position over the decades. The French car manufacturer boasts a history of over a century. Among the most successful models of the Renault brand are the Clio and Megane, which have achieved widespread acceptance in the market. More recently, Renault has achieved notable results in the crossover sector, with models such as the Captur and Kadjar. Let’s take a closer look:

Renault cars, how they go Reliability, quality and problems with Renault cars

Renault cars, as they go

Renault Twingo It’s a 5-door city car with a lively interior and a decent finish. It is equipped with a rear engine and rear wheel drive. Four people travel quite comfortably, but luggage space is limited. The car excels in urban use: the steering wheel requires little effort and the car can almost rotate on itself. In terms of speed or aggressively cornering, it offers good safety but the driving precision it’s not great. A recommended option is the 1.0 Equilibre trim level with the Modularity and Safety packages, which offer practicality and safety without excessive extra cost. Those who live in big cities should also consider the electric versions.

The fifth generation of Renault Clio features a similar design to the previous model, but is completely new in every respect. The interior is well finished and equipped with advanced technologies, while access to the trunk can be awkward. The car offers good driving stability and high comfort. Among the assistance systems present, semi-autonomous driving on the motorway is also available. The versions equipped with the 1.0 TCe LPG engine they are lively and consume very little fuel. Alternatively, E-Tech hybrid variants are available for those who mainly commute around town.

Renault Megane is a 5-door with a distinctive design, offering a balanced mix of sportiness and sobriety. The cockpit features a simple but well-crafted digital dashboard. The RS variants are extremely agile thanks to the rear wheel steering system, while the other versions mainly offer comfort, while still guaranteeing precise handling and excellent stability. For those looking for an economical and quiet option, the 1.5 Blue dCi version with Techno setup and possibly the dual-clutch robotised gearbox. The plug-in E-Tech variants, on the other hand, tend to be more expensive.

Renault Captur is a crossover based on the Clio, characterized by generous habitability and a practical sliding sofa. The finishes are accurate and the multimedia system is of good quality. The car offers good road holding and rapid reactivity when changing direction. While not focusing on sporting performance, the engines are in any case ready and offer low fuel consumption. The 1.0 TCe LPG versions have a slightly higher cost compared to petrol-only versions, but offer maximum fuel economy. Those looking for a little more oomph should consider the 140hp mild hybrid option.

Renault Arkana It is a coupé SUV derived from the Captur, with an increase in length of 34 cm. Despite the streamlined line, it offers a very spacious passenger compartment and trunk. The endowment of equipment is remarkable and the finishes are of good quality. The car has good road holding, with a ready even if slightly muffled steering, without being stiff on potholes. Rear visibility is poor and the rear window wiper is missing. For those looking for more gritty performance, I recommend the 1.3 RS Line version. Otherwise, for those who prefer a cheaper, quieter but less responsive option, there is the 1.6 full hybrid version.

Renault Austral it is a medium-sized crossover with a modern and dynamic design, without exceeding in shape. The interior features a particular dashboard, with the two displays arranged to form an L configuration. The car stands out for its remarkable agility and appreciable acceleration with all the engines available: the 1.2 three-cylinder mild hybrid engine and the 1.3 mild hybrid four-cylinder engine. The Alpine Spirit variant feature details with a more sporty style.

Reliability, quality and Renault car problems

The independent European body named EuroNCAP has been testing the safety of new cars for almost 25 years, providing assessments in four specific categories: protection of adults and children inside the vehicle in the event of a simulated collision (frontal, side and against a pole), the vehicle’s ability to reduce the consequences on vulnerable users such as pedestrians and cyclists in the event of an impact, and the effectiveness of driver assistance systems in preventing accidents. In recent months, driver assistance systems have become increasingly important, as they contribute to high scores.

L’latest version of the Renault Zoe electric car earned zero stars due to poor occupant protection rating, limited availability of driver assistance systems, and issues related to insufficient hip, chest, neck, and head protection for both occupants and children .

In general, i Renault assisted driving systems however, they achieved the maximum score in the Euro NCAP ratings, defined as very good. The cars impressed the engineers with their ability to provide optimal driver support without inducing excessive dependence on the semi-autonomous driving system. Euro NCAP praised the Renault systems’ impressive ability to react to road characteristics, slowing down early in bends and roundabouts, improving driver safety and reducing fatigue.

Both vehicles are equipped with andExcellent backup security systems and have been praised for accurately communicating the capabilities and limitations of their systems. The Renault Austral Active Driver Assist system has achieved the highest score ever achieved by any assisted driving system tested to date by Euro NCAP. Furthermore, according to Euro NCAP, Renault Austral reacts more fully to the maneuvers of other vehicles.

From one test to another, recalls are technical interventions promoted by the automakers themselves to resolve possible design defects, component anomalies or problems encountered during vehicle production. These checks, together with any reset operations, are completely free and are carried out by the manufacturer’s authorized assistance network.

In the case of the Renault Twingo, airregularities in the left front suspension. The stub axle carrier, the element that connects the wheel to the suspension, could have been defective due to a casting error during the manufacturing process. Failure of this component would have made the vehicle difficult to control. In Italy, 1,323 affected vehicles have been identified, and the reference code on the component is first checked.

Cases of premature and asymmetric wear have been identified front tyres in the Renault Espace, an irregularity that could have led to a sudden loss of pressure or a tire blowout in the long term. The car manufacturer’s authorized workshops have taken care of adjusting the alignment of the wheels and replacing the tightening screws of the lower arms to solve the problem. In Italy, 1,016 cars affected by this intervention campaign have been identified.

In the Renault Kangoo, the third row seat fastening system the floor could wear out over time, compromising proper sealing. A repair had to be carried out to avoid the danger of the seats coming loose in the event of hard braking or an accident. In Italy, 89 cars have been identified that need to be checked for this problem.

In the Renault Clio, the two screws that connect the lower part of the sshock absorber sheet at the front left wheel joint they could break due to excessive tightening torque. To prevent the risk of a mechanical failure on the front end, with serious consequences, both front shock absorbers and their fastening screws and nuts were replaced. 20 affected cars were identified, all manufactured on the same day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

