It is like a tax that weighs on the pockets of all Italian citizens, of all genders and ages. Almost 100 billion euros each year – 1700 euros each – that the State could save if only men behaved like women. It is “the cost of manhood”, calculated by the two economists Lucille Peytavin e Geneva Bersani Franceschettiand reported in their book just published by Il Pensiero Scientifico Editore.