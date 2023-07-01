Home » How chromosomal imbalances can drive cancer. « Medicine in the Library
How chromosomal imbalances can drive cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 1, 2023

The vast majority of cancer cells have too few or too many copies of some chromosomes, a state known as aneuploidy. But for decades, researchers have debated whether aneuploidy promotes the growth of tumors or is simply a side effect of the rapid growth of cancer cells. Such large-scale changes in DNA have been difficult to study.

Credito: Ricardo Job-Reese, Broad Communications

Now, the researchers of the Broad Institute from MIT and Harvard and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute discovered, thanks to a computational tool they developed, that aneuploidy drives cancer progression.

The research will point to new drug targets or ways to screen cancer patients for the most effective treatment.

Read abstract of the article:
Cancer aneuploidies are shaped primarily by effects on tumour fitness.
Shih, J., Sarmashghi, S., Zhakula-Kostadinova, N. et al.
Nature (2023).

Source: Broad Institute

