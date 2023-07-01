prices and best neighborhoods — idealista/news

Avellino is a city located in the heart of Campania between the mountains of the southern Apennines. It’s about the door and the capital of Irpinia, one of the most beautiful mountainous areas of Southern Italy from a landscape, historical and naturalistic point of view. Near Avellino, in fact, there are some natural attractionssuch as Lake Laceno, which are points of reference for the area.

Living in Avellinotherefore, it could be a good idea to take advantage of the cool climate and the proximity to two large cities such as Naples and Bari. There are also interesting job prospects from a tourist and agri-food point of view.

If you are wondering because Avellino is called thatyou should know that the origin of its name is Latin and comes from the Indo-European root “ab(e)l”, which refers to the product of helpsince the area was and continues to be abundant with apple orchards.

What is it like to live in Avellino?

The city stands out for its tranquillity, a factor which positively influences the quality of life. The city offers a perfect balance between urban tranquility and the services of a provincial capital. Let’s look at some of them to understand how to live in Avellino:

Education: in Avellino, in addition to various addresses for high school, there is one section of the Department of Agriculture of the University of Naples Federico II. Transport: by bus it is possible to reach many Italian cities. Furthermore, in the coming years, one will be inaugurated high-speed line which will connect the capital of Irpinia to Naples and Bari. The city is also located on the A16 motorway, which crosses the Apennines. Open-air activities and sports: another strong point of Avellino is the surrounding natural environment. The city is surrounded by hills and mountains, providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling and skiing. Furthermore, the air quality is generally good, thanks to the presence of large green areas and parks. Cost relatively low waist compared to other Italian cities: this means that live in Avellino it allows you to enjoy a high standard of living at an affordable cost. Whether you are a professional, a student or a pensioner, Avellino has a lot to offer.Events: especially in the summer, when the climate is milder, there is no shortage of events: concerts, popular festivals and cultural initiatives are very frequent.Shopping centers and cinemas: near the city there are all the most popular commercial services.

Comparison prices: Avellino, Rome and Naples

The price of each house varies according to the neighborhood and the type chosen. In May 2023 the average selling price ad Avellino was 1239 euros/m2. As regards the rent, again in May 2023, the average price stood at 6.1 euros/m2. To understand how much does it cost to live in Avellino you can consult the following links:

Given the very frequent connections with the capital, many decide to go and live in Rome. You can observe the numbers and trends, in order to compare prices, by clicking here:

The relationships between Avellino and Naples are many, just 40 minutes away by car. You can observe the numbers and trends by clicking here:

The best neighborhoods to live in Avellino

Avellino has several neighborhoods to live in. All revolve around the old town and have something to offer. Figuring out which neighborhood best suits your needs can make your move to Avellino even easier.

Old Town

One of the most popular neighborhoods is the Old Town. This neighborhood is the beating heart of the city, full of history and culture. Here you will find a variety of shops, restaurants and cafés, as well as numerous historical and cultural sites.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale, you can consult the following links:

Mazzini district

Il Mazzini district of Avellino it is located south of the historic center and is bordered by Via Circonvallazione Sud. It is a place to live in peace, being a short distance from services.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale, you can consult the following links:

Court

The court area is highly regarded for live in Avellino because it has more recently built houses, but is adjacent to the center and the main street.

To get an idea of ​​the price of rentals and houses for sale, you can consult the following links:

Working in Avellino: what are the most requested professions?

As with every Italian city, Avellino also excels in some sectors, so the demand for professionals is higher in certain fields.

First of all there is the tourist aspect: thanks to the mountainous environment in Irpinia there is a great demand for qualified personnel, especially in the hospitality, restaurant and ski sectors. Also to be considered the automotive industry and plants that produce mechanical components or vehicles. Under this point of view work in Avellino could be inspiring, Finally there is the agri-food sector: in this area there are real excellences awarded at an international and world level.

Where is it better to live in Campania?

When it comes to Avellino it is inevitable to look at the entire Campania region. According to some researches, theIrpinia it is the best place to live in the region. Avellino and its province, therefore, gain the podium compared to the other provincial capitals, such as Naples, Salerno, Benevento and Caserta.

