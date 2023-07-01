The masked hero stays in Vegas. Hill signed a new two-year contract

The 27-year-old Hill appeared in 27 games in the regular season last season and picked up 16 wins, allowing an average of 2.5 goals per game and a 91.5 percent save success rate. In the playoffs, he was one of the main characters in the successful campaign for the Stanley Cup. He won 11 of 16 games, had an average of 2.17, a success rate of 93.2 and two clean sheets.

In total, he has a record of 101 games in the regular season of the NHL, of which he started in the starting line-up in 88, capturing them with an average of 2.67 goals per game and a success rate of 91 percent. He finished five games with zero. He also defended the colors of Arizona and San Jose.

Four more goalkeepers defended the goal of the Golden Knights during the regular season of the last season. Czech Jiří Patera, who turned his very first two NHL starts into victories, received a qualifying offer as a protected free agent. Jonathan Quick and Laurent Brossoit can become unrestricted free agents today. Logan Thompson has two more seasons under contract.

