How health benefits from smoking bans – Health

A major analysis shows how much the risk of heart and respiratory diseases can be reduced when zones are declared smoke-free. There are even fewer birth complications.

Smoking bans noticeably help health. This is the result of a meta-analysis that included data from a total of 126 studies. The study published in the Jama Network Open journal showed particularly comprehensive effects for the cardiovascular system. Where smoke-free zones were introduced, the risk of cardiovascular disease fell by around ten percent. The risk of hospitalization and the number of deaths from problems such as heart attacks and strokes have also decreased to the same extent.

