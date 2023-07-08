Elixir Falernum, 450 bottles immersed in the seabed to refine – Campania

Off Mondragone. The dive carried out with a helicopter

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JULY 07 – After the positive balance started in 2021 when 370 bottles brought to the surface the following year were immersed, the immersion of a case of Elixir Falernum from the Antica Distilleria Petrone off the coast was repeated of Mondragone (Caserta); 450 bottles will remain in underwater refinement for about a year on the seabed near the ancient submerged Roman city of Sinuessa. On this occasion, the crate containing the bottles was plunged into the sea from the sky thanks to an Air Force helicopter that took it offshore after picking it up in Piazza Mario Liberato Conte.



“Elixir Falernum was in 2021 the first liqueur ever in the world to undergo submarine refinement” they explain from the company. The idea of ​​verifying whether, even for liqueurs, permanence on the seabed produced effects similar to those found on wine came from Andrea Petrone, general manager of the Antica Distilleria Petrone, a historic company in the Caserta area. From the beginning, the choice fell on this liqueur based on berries and brandy aged for 3 years because the name refers to the wine produced in Ager Falernus in Roman times which reached the entire Empire by sea from the port of Sinuessa.



“The main objective of this new immersion – says Andrea Petrone – is to scientifically confirm the extraordinary effects of underwater aging already found by the studies of the Department of Agriculture of Naples on liqueurs placed below sea level in July 2021 and brought back to the surface last summer. Apparently the constant temperature, the total absence of light and oxygen, the movement of the currents and waves that rock the bottles and the complete shelter from the lunar phases have a verifiable effect on the maturation of the liqueurs”.



The event was realized thanks to the collaboration of the Municipality and the Municipal Police of Mondragone, the Coast Guard, the Air Force Association – Caserta Section, STS Servizi Tecnici Subacquei, which took care of anchoring the cellar on the seabed and to secure it, and of YDigital Firm, a benefit company that will provide detection and monitoring support during the entire aging process. The collaboration with the Federico II University of Naples has also been renewed. (HANDLE).



