Company – Institute for the World Economy opposes industrial electricity price

Company – Institute for the World Economy opposes industrial electricity price

Kiel (German news agency) – The President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), Moritz Schularick, has warned the federal government against introducing an industrial electricity price. “The industrial electricity price is a mistake. We shouldn’t put the money into energy-intensive industry, it will disappear in the long run anyway,” said Schularick of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“Even with industrial electricity prices, Germany will not become a country with cheap energy. Other countries can also produce green electricity more cheaply.” The IfW boss considers the demands of the chemical industry to be exaggerated.

“It’s not about millions of jobs, the lamentation of the chemical industry distorts the picture. The energy-intensive industries make up just three percent of the national product,” said Schularick. According to the economist, the auto industry also sees no need for help. “If there were no Teslas, the German companies would still be optimizing the combustion engine. The car manufacturers have overslept the progress,” said the IfW boss.

“I recommend more risk-taking to the economy.” He also considers the planned high level of consumer support for the purchase of climate-neutral heating to be exaggerated. “The federal government is concerned with not completely losing the population in climate protection. But such subsidies are difficult to justify economically,” says Schularick. “Homeowners aren’t the first group we have to worry about given the housing boom of the last decade.”

