Thanks to some research it has been possible to see how heat and cold can generate some very dangerous diseases.

The change in temperature has always had particular effects on us people, but recently we have gone deeper. And what emerged from the discovery is really special.

When the change of season occurs, our body is affected in several different ways. For example, during the autumn period it is possible to run into the seasonal flu. Or, we start losing more hair and the exact same thing happens as summer arrives as well. Indeed, during this hot moment, many begin to suffer from the belly. Not to mention, then, of how women, based on the change of season, see their menstrual cycle delayed or anticipated.

However, this discourse can also be made by taking into account a slightly smaller reality. Better to say, our organism undergoes internal transformations even when we move from a hot room to a cold one. Therefore, there is not necessarily a need for the change of season. Be that as it may, some researchers have dealt with these changes that occur in the transition between heat and cold and have brought to light interesting results.

And if we talk about our body, our organism, we cannot help but mention two equally important situations. Thanks to some foods to introduce into your daily diet, it will be easier to take care of your intestines. Or, it’s strictly forbidden to hold in your pee – the consequences can be devastating. That said, let’s see how heat and cold affect our physique.

What happens to our body in contact with heat and cold? Research

Who tried to give an answer to this question was the team of scientists belonging to the University of Innsbruck, located in Austria. To be even more specific, the team made two studiesboth, which were then published in the two magazines of Experimental Physiology and of Scientific Reports. Basically, what the two investigations wanted to demonstrate is that cold and heat can generate cardiovascular pathologies for which one can even risk dying. But let’s go step by step.

The first study focused on hot environments and featured seven men as protagonists. They were subjected to spend nine consecutive days in a laboratory where they had been called to work. For the first few days and the last three, temperatures ranged from 25.1 to 25.7 degrees while working. During rest, however, the same decreased between 21.8 and 22.8 degrees.

Between the fourth and sixth working day, temperatures reached 35.2 and 35.8 degrees of heat while you work. Instead, during the rest, she went down to the 25.5 and 27.1 degrees. Throughout the experiment, they were also required to change their posture.

The results that emerge is that in moments of great heat, both the temperature of the skin and blood flow increased. In this way, the body was helped against overheating during rest. Instead, when the seven men were forced to stand, the body was able to defend the internal temperature and control blood pressure in order to avoid fainting.

What does the second study tell us?

If in the first study the researchers dealt with our body exposed to heat, in the second, however, they saw how it behaved in contact with the cold. In that case, the protagonists of this second experiment were 34 people. At first, the whole body was cooled and later only the face. The temperature chosen for both moments was 27 degrees.

The results appeared quite clear. When the whole body was cooled, blood pressure rose due to vascular resistance in the skin. When, on the contrary, only the face cooled down, the blood pressure rose again however as a reflection of the vascular resistance deriving from the rest of the body. In a certain sense, therefore, in contact with the cold, blood pressure increased according to certain parts of the body.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.