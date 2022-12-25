The baby was born prematurely and is currently in the care of the doctors of the Melegnano hospital, in the province of Milan. The parents decided not to recognize him.

The story of Sabrina and Michael and “their” child is involving Italians, for the sense of sadness and injustice it conveys. While everyone, or almost everyone, is busy celebrating Christmas in the company of family, relatives and friends, this young couple had to leave their son because, living on the street, they don’t have the opportunity to raise him in dignity.

How’s the baby?

If on the one hand their story creates anger and sadness, on the other hand the health conditions of the child cause concern, who is not only destined to grow up without his natural parents, but who was also born prematurely.

The child was born at the Vizzolo Predabissi Hospital in Melegnano, in the province of Milan, where – after the ten days required by law – he was not recognized by his parents who believe they cannot raise him with dignity.

However, the baby has still been entrusted to the care of the hospital’s health personnel who are taking care of him and who confirm his good health despite being born prematurely.

The story of Sabrina and Michael

Sabrina and Michael, aged 23 and 29, live on the street near the San Donato station after losing their jobs. They used to work in Northern Europe, but when they were made redundant, they started wandering around Europe looking for new accommodation.

They don’t agree to find shelter in a dormitory because they don’t want to be separated and so they sleep inside a tent. For this reason they have decided to leave their son in the hospital and not expose him to a life not suitable for such a young child.

“It was a responsible choice, – commented the Prosecutor of minors of Milan, Ciro Cascone – “however, the bitterness for the situation of marginalization of young parents remains”.