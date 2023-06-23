how it changes us and why it is an experience to try

With the arrival of the beautiful season and with the holidays finally upon us, the opportunities to move and organize also increase trips. Sometimes, however, having no one to go away with can be discouraging to the point of giving up on the desired destination. Actually travel alonein the right way and with the right spirit, can also have many plusses. This is confirmed by the fact that recently, the phenomenon of “solo travel” has not only been cleared through customs, but has also become an increasingly popular choice.

Traveling alone increases self-confidence

Traveling to a destination far from home leads to ea getting involved develop your own initiative. Do it yourself means get out of the comfort zone e learn to handle the unexpected. Furthermore, making decisions in complete autonomy and being able to move in an unfamiliar place increases self-esteemthe self-confidence and problem-solving skills.

Stimulates creativity

Explore unknown places and change habits stimulates curiosity and creativity. Behaviors and thoughts change and yes encourages one’s adaptation to new situations. When traveling alone you also have more time for creative pursuits such as writing, photography, drawing or reading.

Discover the pleasure of doing things yourself

Travelling, but also going to restaurants, cinemas, museums and, more generally, spending quality time alone can be a fulfilling experience. On TikTokthere are many testimonials from users who say they have tried “appointments with themselves” and consider them as a moment dedicated to personal care and well-being. Indeed, the hashtag #solodate ha million views and it is becoming a real trend among the youngest.

Meet new people

If you travel alone you are naturally more inclined to get in touch with other travelers or locals, for example to ask for information or directions. Interact with people with different life stories, opinions and cultures broaden your knowledge e provides new points of view.

An inner journey too

Having no one to tell us what to do means being free to organize each day and the entire itinerary without constraints. Self-management leads to to wonder what do we like and to understand what are our true needs and wants when we have no external conditioning. it is also aopportunity for introspection which favors listening to one’s own sensations and emotions.

Is it better to travel in a group or alone?

Both options have pros and cons. On the one hand, managing your time in total freedom, without pressure or expectations, can be an opportunity to experience something you’ve never been able to do before. On the other side, sharing the experience together with people we care about enriches relationships and especially if you experience the journey with great apprehension, it also makes you feel less anxious and more secure. A valid middle ground, to experience some of the benefits of traveling alone but without being entirely so, could be that of leave alone but with organized group trips. Each mode of travel has characteristics that make it a potential tool for personal growth and transformation.

